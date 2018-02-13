Valent U.S.A Launches MycoApply EndoPrime

To help increase corn yields through bigger, stronger root systems, Valent U.S.A has launched MycoApply EndoPrime.

Growers in the upper Midwest participated in a trial demonstration of the product and, 57 percent of growers saw larger root mass compared to untreated corn. According to Matt Polpeter, a retailer from Wever, Iowa, the enlarged root mass on his crops made them more productive during the season’s drought.

"We had about a 15-bushel yield increase on the MycoApply EndoPrime treated side versus the untreated side, so that's an exciting thing," says Polpeter.

The product colonizes the root system of the plant and creates filaments that attach to root hairs which can then extend further into the soil. The filaments can also create vesicles to store resources until they are needed by the plant.

"The key advantage of MycoApply EndoPrime is that it expands the root network versus other methods that attempt to enhance what already exists in the plant, such as a plant growth regulator,” says Todd Mayhew, product development manager with Valent U.S.A. “This allows the plant to go beyond what is already available, and reach further into the soil to use what is there, but previously inaccessible."

For spring of 2018, Valent has also developed a new formulation of the product that will pre-slurry more easily than the previous one.