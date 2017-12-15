Valent Launches Aveo EZ Nematicide

Valent U.S.A. LLC has launched Aveo EZ Nematicide as a biological seed treatment to fight Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN), Reniform nematode and others.  

Aveo EZ has been designed to provide a highly concentrated formulation, which contains more colony forming units per ml than other products, along with a long shelf life.  

The product is comprised of naturally-occurring microbes, which provides for easy handling for seed treaters, requiring standard personal protection equipment. (PPE), including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and protective gloves when handling treated seed. In a 2017 trial, retailers in the Midwest and the South saw greater than 90% seed coverage, under a wide range of cold and warm conditions when treated.

Research trials that included known SCN infestations showed a 1.83 bu. per acre response to Aveo EZ added to the base treatment.

Aveo EZ is available as a standalone product, and it can easily be added to Intego Suite soybeans with a minimal adjustment to the treater settings.

To learn more at www.soybeanprotection.com.

