Use DairyComp? Your Cows Are Headed To The Cloud

Starting next week, Valley Ag Software (VAS) platform users will be able to access their data anywhere anytime and in real-time. On Tuesday at the company’s Connect Summit, VAS announced their programs, including DairyComp, are headed for the cloud.

The VAS Platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides dairy operators with real-time access to critical data and reporting from anywhere with an internet or cellular connection, VAS officials say. The web-based software is compatible with computers, tablets and smartphones operated by all common operating systems (MAC, PC, iOS, Android). That means that your herdsman can enter data in DairyComp in the office and within seconds you can see that data from your phone while you’re on vacation in Hawaii.

“Dairy operators, in the past, have had to rely on separate programs with separate reports and completely different user interfaces to compile all of the information related to cows, feed and milk production — and that has been limited to whatever computer that software was stored on,” says Tim Taylor, CEO, VAS. “The new VAS Platform puts all of that data and reporting directly into the hands of the dairy owners, foreman and other workers from anywhere on the farm, and allows them to make decisions faster based on real-time access to critical information.”

The Cloud-based platform has been in beta testing on a few farms for several months. As you can imagine, farmers have concerns about where their data goes and who has access to it with the new program. That’s something VAS has addressed by updating their Terms of Service, according to Taylor.

“Now you’ll notice when you call customer support, you’ll be asked if we have permission to access your data,” Taylor says. “We can’t even look at your data without your permission.”

During the Connect Summitt VAS also announced several new partnerships including the integration of new partners in the platform including Vault Dairy Technologies and CafoPro.