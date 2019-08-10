USDOT Seeks Comments on Ag Commodity Definitions

On July 22, the USDOT FMCSA announced it is seeking public comment on revising agricultural commodity or livestock definitions in hours-of-service (HOS) regulations in an effort to clarify confusion and align them with USDA by helping American farmers and commercial drivers. The FMCSA definition for farm supplies for agricultural purposes means products directly related to the growing or harvesting of agricultural commoditites during the planting and harvesting seasons within each state, as determined by the state, and livestock feed at any time of the year.

Learn more about agricultural operations exemption to the HOS rules.

Submit comments and find more information here.