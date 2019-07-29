USDA’s RMA: Prevent Plant Claims Are More Than $458 Million

USDA’s Risk Management Agency is still calculating how many prevent plant acres are out in farm country. While the Department doesn’t have a concrete number on prevent plant acres yet; they have a better handle on the dollar amount of prevent plant claims.

“We are right at $458 million in prevent plant claims paid,” said Martin Barbre with USDA’s Risk Management Agency. “That’s up from about $300 million a week ago.”

Barbre says this is usually the time of year when prevent plant claims pour in as well.

“We are really just in to the processing season for prevent plant. It’s going to take us a little bit to come up with the total numbers of acres,” said Barbre.

You can see of Barbre’s interview on AgDay.