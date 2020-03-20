USDA Secretary Passionate About Heroes in Food Supply Chain

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue offered up a passionate speech of appreciation for those he called "heroes of the U.S. food supply chain" in a special video released Friday.

"You know, we’re spoiled in America," Perdue said. "You’ve provided such abundant, healthy, wholesome, affordable, available food that we take you for granted. And for all you people from the people who are stocking those shelves, from the people who are driving the trucks to get this food to us, the people who are processing the food and the people who grow the food and all the vendors that supplied our farmers to help them grow this food whether it’s fertilizer or feed or seed or any other input. Thank you so much for what you’re doing."

The secretary noted that while much of the country is shutting down and working from home, the entire food supply chain requires the continuation of hands-on work to feed the nation.

"You know, we’re spoiled in America. You’ve provided such abundant, healthy, wholesome, affordable, available food that we take you for granted," he said. "And for all you people from the people who are stocking those shelves, from the people who are driving the trucks to get this food to us, the people who are processing the food and the people who grow the food and all the vendors that supplied our farmers to help them grow this food whether it’s fertilizer or feed or seed or any other input. Thank you so much for what you’re doing."

Secretary Perdue congratulated farmers, suppliers, truckers, grocery employees and everyone in the food chain for living out the USDA motto of "Do right and feed everyone."

Watch the full video in the player below.

Related articles:

Homeland Security Recognizes Agriculture as Critical Industry