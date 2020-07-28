USDA Sec. Perdue Confirms Participation in Farm Journal Field Days

Farm Journal Press Release:

Lenexa, Kan., (July 28, 2020) – Farm Journal today announced that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is confirmed to participate in its groundbreaking Farm Journal Field Days™ event, set for August 25-27.



Secretary Perdue will discuss the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda at Farm Journal Field Days and will share insights on how farmers can continue to access new tools and technologies to drive the industry forward and meet market demands while reducing environmental impact.



“We’re obviously thrilled and honored that Secretary Perdue is using Farm Journal Field Days to deliver USDA’s innovation message,” said Andy Weber, CEO of Farm Journal. “The ag innovation message completely aligns with the innovativeness that Farm Journal Field Days delivers to all American producers as the farm show of the future.”



The Secretary will speak at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 27. Register for Farm Journal Field Days by visiting farmjournalfielddays.com.