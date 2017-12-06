USDA reports North American potato production down slightly

The latest estimate for North American fall potato production is 505 million cwt., down 1% from last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Canadian growers harvested 106 million cwt., up slightly from 2016, and U.S. growers are expected to produce 399 million cwt., down 2% from 2016.

U.S. growers planted 906,500 acres, down from 923,800 in 2016, and harvested 900,600 acres, down from 909,600 in 2016.

Canadian growers planted 345,800 acres and harvested 342,200, both amounts similar to the previous crop.

The USDA reported yields per acre at 443 cwt. for growers in the U.S. and at 309 cwt. for growers in Canada.