USDA To Re-Survey Planted Acres for Entire Corn Belt

Following the release of USDA’s June Acreage report, disbelief flooded the ag industry. USDA pegged corn acres at 91.7 million and soybean acres at 80 million. How could that be possible give the weather farmers faced this spring? Well, it’s not possible and USDA plans to re-survey 14 Midwestern states, including each of the key corn and soybean production states.

USDA conducted the survey for the June Acreage report during the first two weeks of June. Because the question farmers responded to included acres they intended to plant, it’s likely what actually got planted is closer to the average trade guess of 86.6 million acres of corn. Recognizing that, USDA will re-survey farmers in time for the August Crop Production report, which will be published Aug. 12.

Below is a map of which states are being re-surveyed and for which crops.