USDA Issues $4.8 Billion In Safety Net Payments

Last week, USDA announced farmers would receive $4.8 billion in safety net payments under the farm bill, even though the legislation is expired.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said producers should start seeing payments this month for the USDA’s Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC), Price Loss Coverage (PLC) and Conservation Reserve (CRP) programs

“Despite a temporary lapse of farm bill authorities, farmers and ranchers can rest assured that USDA continues to work within the letter of the law to deliver much needed farm safety net, conservation, disaster recovery, and trade assistance program payments,” Perdue said.

Who got paid?



