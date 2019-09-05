USDA Has Paid Farmers $2.46 Billion In MFP Payments to Date

USDA began issuing the second round of Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments on Aug. 21, and since that time the agency has paid farmers $2.46 billion.

Up to $7.25 billion is available this fall from the $14.5 billion earmarked for aid.

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas and Indiana are the top states for payments, says Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer.

“USDA had processed 175,173 applications as of Tuesday,” he says.

Enrollment opened on July 29 and runs through Dec. 6. USDA officials say additional tranches of payments will be made in November and January if market and trade conditions warrant. Sources agree those payments will occur.

MFP By The Numbers

$14.5 billion – Total amount allocated to farmer payments

$7.25 billion – Total estimated for first round of payments to farmers.

$15 to $150 per acre – Payment range on eligible row crops.

$11 per hog - Eligible hog producer payment:

20 cents per cwt. - Dairy payment

$146 per acre - Eligible tree nuts

$250,000 - Payment cap per category per person or legal entity

$500,000 – Total payment cap

