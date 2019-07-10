USDA Extends Acreage Reporting Deadline In A Dozen States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced they will be extending the acreage reporting deadline for agricultural producers in states impacted by flooding and heavy moisture. The agency moved the July 15 deadline to July 22 for producers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

“These are challenging times for farmers, and we are here to help,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “This deadline extension is part of our broader effort to increase program flexibility and reduce overall regulatory burden for producers who are having to make some tough choices for their operations.”

Producers not in the selected states must file reports or be added to a county register by the original July 15 deadline, USDA said in a statement.

“While producers in many parts of the country are experiencing a challenging spring and early summer, these states are seeing an especially large number of producers delayed in planting and unable to complete their other fieldwork,” Northey said.

Producers should contact their local FSA offices and crop insurance agents soon to schedule an appointment to complete this process.