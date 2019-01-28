USDA to Drop Most Delayed Reports Feb. 8

USDA will use an already planned lockup to release the major reports delayed by the 34-day government shutdown, according to USDA Chief Economist Dr. Robert Johansson.

“Our primary concern is getting out that information as quickly as possible, and since it has to be done under lockup conditions for a log of that data we’re going to stick to our Feb. 8 schedule,” Johansson told AgDay's Betsy Jibben on Monday. “So, it will likely be a more impactful February release than we normally would have.”

The Feb. 8 lockup will include release of the February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE), the January crop production reports, the annual crop production report, grain stocks, rice stocks, winter wheat and canola seedings and cotton ginnings.

There are additional delayed reports that do not require a lockup for analysis, Johansson said. Some of those may be released prior to Feb. 8.

The Foreign Agricultural Service has not yet set a schedule for resuming daily export trade numbers, according to Johansson. He said he does not expect daily export reporting to resume on Monday.