USDA: Corn, Soybean Production Estimates Down 1% from Sept.

Released October 9, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service

(NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of

Agriculture (USDA).

Corn Production Down 1 Percent from September Forecast

Soybean Production Down 1 Percent

Cotton Production Down Less Than 1 Percent

Orange Production Down 11 Percent from Last Season

Corn production for grain is forecast at 14.7 billion bushels, down 1 percent

from the previous forecast but up 8 percent from 2019. Based on conditions as

of October 1, yields are expected to average a record high 178.4 bushels per

harvested acre, down 0.1 bushel from the previous forecast but up

10.9 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at

82.5 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast, but up

1 percent from the previous year. Acreage updates were made in several States

based on a thorough review of all available data.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.27 billion bushels,

down 1 percent from the previous forecast but up 20 percent from last year.

Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average a record

high 51.9 bushels per harvested acre, unchanged from the previous forecast

but up 4.5 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for beans in the United States

is forecast at 82.3 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast

but up 10 percent from 2019. Acreage updates were made in several States

based on a thorough review of all available data.

All cotton production is forecast at 17.0 million 480-pound bales, down less

than 1 percent from the previous forecast, and down 14 percent from 2019.

Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average

909 pounds per harvested acre, down 1 pound from the previous forecast but up

86 pounds from 2019. Upland cotton production is forecast at 16.5 million

480-pound bales, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down

14 percent from 2019. Pima cotton production is forecast at 545,000 bales,

down 3 percent from the previous forecast and down 20 percent from 2019. All

cotton area harvested is forecast at 9.01 million acres, unchanged from the

previous forecast, but down 22 percent from 2019.

The United States all orange forecast for the 2020-2021 season is

4.65 million tons, down 11 percent from the 2019-2020 final utilization. The

Florida all orange forecast, at 57.0 million boxes (2.57 million tons),

down 15 percent from last season's final utilization. In Florida, early,

midseason, and Navel varieties are forecast at 23.0 million boxes

(1.04 million tons), down 22 percent from last season's final utilization.

The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 34.0 million boxes

(1.53 million tons), is down 10 percent from last season's final utilization.

The California all orange forecast is 50.5 million boxes (2.02 million tons),

down 5 percent from last season's final utilization. The California Navel

orange forecast is 42.0 million boxes (1.68 million tons), down 5 percent

from last season's final utilization. The California Valencia orange forecast

is 8.50 million boxes (340,000 tons), down 6 percent from last season's final

utilization. The Texas all orange forecast, at 1.50 million boxes

(64,000 tons), is up 12 percent from last season's final utilization.

This report was approved on October 9, 2020.

Secretary of Agriculture

Designate

Bill Northey

Agricultural Statistics Board

Chairperson

Joseph L. Parsons

