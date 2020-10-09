USDA: Corn, Soybean Production Estimates Down 1% from Sept.

Released October 9, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service
(NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA).
Corn Production Down 1 Percent from September Forecast
Soybean Production Down 1 Percent
Cotton Production Down Less Than 1 Percent
Orange Production Down 11 Percent from Last Season
Corn production for grain is forecast at 14.7 billion bushels, down 1 percent
from the previous forecast but up 8 percent from 2019. Based on conditions as
of October 1, yields are expected to average a record high 178.4 bushels per
harvested acre, down 0.1 bushel from the previous forecast but up
10.9 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at
82.5 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast, but up
1 percent from the previous year. Acreage updates were made in several States
based on a thorough review of all available data.
Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.27 billion bushels,
down 1 percent from the previous forecast but up 20 percent from last year.
Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average a record
high 51.9 bushels per harvested acre, unchanged from the previous forecast
but up 4.5 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for beans in the United States
is forecast at 82.3 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast
but up 10 percent from 2019. Acreage updates were made in several States
based on a thorough review of all available data.
All cotton production is forecast at 17.0 million 480-pound bales, down less
than 1 percent from the previous forecast, and down 14 percent from 2019.
Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average
909 pounds per harvested acre, down 1 pound from the previous forecast but up
86 pounds from 2019. Upland cotton production is forecast at 16.5 million
480-pound bales, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down
14 percent from 2019. Pima cotton production is forecast at 545,000 bales,
down 3 percent from the previous forecast and down 20 percent from 2019. All
cotton area harvested is forecast at 9.01 million acres, unchanged from the
previous forecast, but down 22 percent from 2019.
The United States all orange forecast for the 2020-2021 season is
4.65 million tons, down 11 percent from the 2019-2020 final utilization. The
Florida all orange forecast, at 57.0 million boxes (2.57 million tons),
down 15 percent from last season's final utilization. In Florida, early,
midseason, and Navel varieties are forecast at 23.0 million boxes
(1.04 million tons), down 22 percent from last season's final utilization.
The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 34.0 million boxes
(1.53 million tons), is down 10 percent from last season's final utilization.
The California all orange forecast is 50.5 million boxes (2.02 million tons),
down 5 percent from last season's final utilization. The California Navel
orange forecast is 42.0 million boxes (1.68 million tons), down 5 percent
from last season's final utilization. The California Valencia orange forecast
is 8.50 million boxes (340,000 tons), down 6 percent from last season's final
utilization. The Texas all orange forecast, at 1.50 million boxes
(64,000 tons), is up 12 percent from last season's final utilization.
This report was approved on October 9, 2020.
