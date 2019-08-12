USDA: Corn, Soybean Production Down From 2018

Corn Production Down 4 Percent from 2018

Soybean Production Down 19 Percent from 2018

Cotton Production Up 23 Percent from 2018

Winter Wheat Production Up 3 Percent from July Forecast

Corn production for grain is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels, down 4 percent from 2018. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 169.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 6.9 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.0 million acres, down 2 percent from the previous forecast, but up less than 1 percent from 2018. Area planted for all purposes totaled 90.0 million acres, down 2 percent from the previous estimate but up 1 percent from 2018.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at 3.68 billion bushels, down 19 percent from 2018. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 48.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 3.1 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for beans is forecast at 75.9 million acres, down 4 percent from the previous forecast, and down 14 percent from 2018. Area planted for all purposes totaled 76.7 million acres, down 4 percent from the previous estimate, and down 14 percent from 2018.

All cotton production is forecast at 22.5 million 480-pound bales, up 23 percent from 2018. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 855 pounds per harvested acre, down 9 pounds from 2018. Upland cotton production is forecast at 21.7 million 480-pound bales, up 24 percent from 2018. Pima cotton production is forecast at 790,000 bales, down 1 percent from 2018. All cotton area harvested is forecast at 12.6 million acres, up 24 percent from 2018. All cotton planted area totaled 13.9 million acres, up 1 percent from the previous estimate but down 1 percent from 2018.

All wheat production for grain is forecast at 1.98 billion bushels, up 3 percent from the previous forecast and up 5 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 51.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 1.6 bushel from the previous forecast, and up 4.0 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 38.4 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but down 3 percent from 2018.

Winter wheat production for grain is forecast at 1.33 billion bushels, up 3 percent from the previous forecast and up 12 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 53.2 bushels per harvested acre, up 1.4 bushels from last month, and up 5.3 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 24.9 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but up 1 percent from 2018.

Hard Red Winter production, at 840 million bushels, is up 4 percent from the previous forecast. Soft Red Winter, at 257 million bushels, is down 1 percent from the previous forecast. White Winter, at 229 million bushels, is up 1 percent from the previous forecast. Of the White Winter production, 24.6 million bushels are Hard White and 204 million bushels are Soft White.

Durum wheat production for grain, is forecast at 57.3 million bushels, down 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 26 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 42.3 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast, but up 3.0 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 1.36 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but down 31 percent from 2018.

Other spring wheat production for grain is forecast at 597 million bushels, down 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 4 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 49.2 bushels per harvested acre, up 2.0 bushels from the previous forecast, and up 0.9 bushel from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 12.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but down 6 percent from 2018. Of the total production, 566 million bushels are Hard Red Spring wheat, down 4 percent from 2018.