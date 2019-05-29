USDA Chief Meteorologist: Wet Weather Could Stick Around The Midwest

All eyes remain on the long-range forecast to see if it’s possible to plant corn in the Midwest or maybe change what they’re planting.

USDA’s Chief Meteorologist says the wet weather is likely to stick around longer than Midwestern farmers want. Now, farmers are facing more decisions.

AgDay Betsy Jibben talks with Brad Rippey, USDA’s Chief Meteorologist about the long-term forecast. She also talks with Ken Ferrie, the Farm Journal Field Agronomist about different varieties to plant.