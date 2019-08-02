USA Today Hosts Top Corn Maze Contest

Did your favorite corn maze make the list? USA Today has named 20 corn mazes from across the country in its online contest for the top agritourism attraction.

It’s part of its annual reader’s choice contest.

You can vote once a day until voting ends on Monday, August 26 at noon EST. The newspaper will publish the winner on Friday, September 6.

Right now, the leader is the 18-acre Exploration Acres corn maze in Lafayette, Ind. This maze commemorates Purdue University’s “150 Years of Giant Leaps” in 2019 with images of Neil Armstrong and Amelia Earhart. There are four mazes totaling 9 miles of paths, and the attraction will open Sept. 13.

The newspaper cites there are more than 500 corn mazes across the country.

