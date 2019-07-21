U.S. Farm Report on the Road from Southern Illinois University

U.S. Farm Report 07/20/19
U.S. Farm Report is on the road from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. ( Farm Journal )
U.S. Farm Report is on the road broadcasting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. From the latest on the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments and exploring what impact the payments could have on the farm economy to digging into how the weather market could play out this year in the grains, the latest episode of U.S. Farm Report covers it all.
