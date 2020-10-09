UPL Welcomes New Territory Sales Manager Bob Sergeant

UPL North America recently announced the addition of Robert Sergeant as a Territory Sales Manager. In this role, Bob will be working directly with customers in western New York and Pennsylvania. He will report to Scott Janes, Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

Bob is a resident of New York and attended the State University of New York College at Oswego, where he received his bachelor’s degree in physics.



Bob joins UPL from Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he worked as Territory Sales Manager for more than a decade. While in his role, Bob increased sales by 100% by creating and implementing marketing and sales plans, developing annual budgets, and consistently meeting his sales goals.

“Bob’s vast experience in agriculture and sales makes him an outstanding addition to the Eastern Region sales team,” Janes says. “We are confident in his abilities and are extremely excited to introduce him to our customers in the western New York and Pennsylvania area.”

