UPDATE: USDA Suprises With Adjustment to Chinese Corn Stocks

One of the biggest surprises in the USDA World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report came in the adjustments to Chinese corn stocks. USDA adjusted it's numbers for production and domestic consumption of corn in China. That meant boosting world stocks by 159 million metric tons from the previous month to 307 million metric tons. Read the report here.

