UPDATE: President Thinks Government Shutdown Will Be Unlikely

There appears to be a deal when it comes to border security. House and Senate lawmakers reached an agreement Monday. President Trump has demanded $5.7 billion to continue building a U.S.-Mexico border wall, but Congress has refused to provide the money.

Negotiators instead have tentatively agreed to $1.4 billion for border barriers. That's well below the amount President Trump has sought. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon, the President said he wasn't thrilled with the deal, but said "the wall's getting built", and said he felt a shutdown would be unlikely. The President says he would like to add a few things to the deal. There is also still speculation the President will use executive action to get more funding for a wall.

The deal lawmakers agreed to still has to be written into legislation, pass both chambers of Congress and get the President's approval before Friday night to avoid a partial government shutdown again.