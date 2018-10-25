UPDATE: Plea Bargain Entered in Michigan Farm Fraud Case

Two men indicted on fraud charges with a Michigan farmer have made a plea bargain. James Becraft and Douglas Diekman entered a guilty plea.

The two were charged along with Decatur, Michigan farmer Mike Stamp. Stamp faces charges from his 2012 bankruptcy. Stamp is accused of falsely claiming he farmed 44,000 acres in order to secure a loan, and he's accused of federal crop insurance fraud. Becraft and Diekman are accused of conspiring to give false statements to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. It's alleged the scheme cost insurance companies and the U.S. $414,000 in losses.