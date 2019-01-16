UPDATE: More Americans Feeling Government Shutdown Impact

Congressional Democrats remain opposed to President Trump's demand for $5.7 billion dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. They say they'll discuss border security once the government has reopened.

President Trump on Wednesday signed legislation that will provide workers with back pay after the shutdown ends. The measure, which would pay federal workers for the work they perform or are blocked from performing during the shutdown, was passed by the House and Senate late last week. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he would be on hand for that signing.

Under intense pressure for stopping food inspections, the FDA has ordered hundreds of inspectors back on the job, though they won't get paid either. The same goes for 4,000 National Weather Service workers. On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced on Twitter many FSA offices across the country will reopen, but for just three days-January 17th, 18th & 22nd. 2,500 FSA employees are being brought back. Perdue says they will help farmers with existing loans and other, limited services.

More Americans are also feeling the impact of the shutdown, especially at some of the country's biggest airports. TSA headquarters is urging passengers to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of their flights, as the number of TSA officers working without pay and calling in sick grows. If you're flying out of Atlanta, TSA officials are telling passengers to get there three hours earlier. Air traffic controllers are also working without pay. Approximately 800,000 federal workers are impacted by the shutdown.

The Trump administration is acknowledging the prolonged standoff over the border wall funding is having a greater economic drag than previously thought. In a call with reporters, the White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman said the shutdown is reducing economic growth more than predicted.

