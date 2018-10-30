Upcoming Workshop: Become an NRCS Technical Service Provider

On November 14-15, a workshop on becoming a Technical Service Provider (TSP) will be held in Pasco, Wash. Click here for the details on this opportunity.



In 2014, ARA was instrumental in including language in the Farm Bill that allows ag retailers to be reimbursed by USDA's NRCS for the technical assistance they provide farmer customers; however, you must become certified as a TSP by NRCS to do so. Former ARA Chairman Gary Farrell of Ag Enterprise Supply in Spokane, Wash., has made progress in becoming certified and continues to provide feedback to NRCS on the cumbersome certification process. This workshop will allow you to voice those same concerns and hopefully have an effect on streamlining the process.



For more information from NRCS on other TSP training opportunities, click here