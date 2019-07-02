Unverferth To Buy Blu-Jet From Thurston Manufacturing

Announced today, Unverferth Manufacturing intends to buy the Blu-Jet product line from Thurston Manufacturing.

Blu-Jet products include toolbars and tillage equipment. The two companies released statements saying they intend to provide uninterrupted service and encourage customers to work through the transition period with their Blu-Jet dealers.

“Blu-Jet products will expand our current offerings in fertilizer application and tillage products and bring a wider variety of quality implements to offer agricultural producers and suppliers across North America”, Larry Unverferth, president of Unverferth Manufacturing said in a statement provided to Farm Journal. “As with other lines we have brought into the Unverferth product family, we envision continuing with the Blu-Jet brand and its strong heritage that has been built and nurtured by the Jensen family since 1971”.

Thurston Manufacturing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. The company was incorporated in 1971 and based in Thurston, Neb.

In a news release, Thurston Manufacturing’s CEO, Ryan Jensen, said “Thurston is excited to see the Blu-Jet brand and product offering it has developed over the last 48 years transition to such a well-respected family business that will continue to build on Blu-Jet’s strong industry reputation.”

Unverferth is based in Kalida, Ohio. In a statement from Unverferth, the company says it plans to transition the manufacturing of Blu-Jet products to its existing facilities.

