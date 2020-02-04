Unverferth Acquires Force Unlimited To Expand Its Spreader Line

After introducing the company’s first ever dry spreader in 2017, Unverferth continues to expand its product lineup in the category. The company has announced its purchase of Force Unlimited, which manufactures the Pro-Force brand of pull-type and mounted spreaders.

The Pro-Force line includes single and multi-bin models.

Force Unlimited is headquartered in Oelwein, Iowa, and its founder Stan Duncalf will join the Unverferth team to work on product research and development.

In a news release, Duncalf, commented, “As an established, highly regarded company, Unverferth Manufacturing has demonstrated their sincere desire to grow the Pro-Force line with expanded distribution and continued new product development. They will also provide the added manufacturing capabilities for continued sales growth and maintaining high-quality manufacturing and aftermarket support for the products I have nurtured for the last 17 years.”

In the news release, Larry Unverferth, company president said, “We look forward to continuing the successes of Stan’s innovative single- and multi-bin spreaders and expanding his vision to make the best, most innovative lineup of dry fertilizer spreaders for greater crop yields while reducing the environmental impact. This addition complements our current fertilizer application products and provides Unverferth with a complete lineup for agricultural retailers and farmers.”



