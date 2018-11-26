In Unusual Event, Technology Saves Tractor from "Catastrophic Damage"

111718 Driving Technology
Technology has turned into a valuable tool, and in one case, saved a tractor from "catastrophic damage." ( Farm Journal )
Technology continues to evolve, proving to be a valuable tool for some farmers.
For Nome, Texas farmer Winston Aldrich, it was a normal day and night. He went to bed thinking everything was in order, but he was in for a rude awakening when he received a text and then call from his local dealer.
In the end, it's technology that saved the day, and from what Aldrich calls "catastrophic damage."
