Unlock The Door To Higher Corn & Soybean Yields

Many of today’s corn hybrids have the potential to reach 500-bushel-per-acre yields—that is, until the seed is poured out of the bag and planted. Likewise, most soybean varieties possess tens-of-bushels of untapped yield potential.

Why the big disconnect between yield potential and harvest results? Some of the reasons have to do with geography and weather—things you can’t change. Others have to do with agronomic practices and technology factors you can manage, often in transformational ways.

Farm Journal wants to help you address your agronomic management and technology use this season with its 2018 Yield Tour program. The Tour is scheduled for three locations this summer:

June 7 in Ft. Collins, Colo.

August 7 in Seymour, Ill.

August 16 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Each of these three events is designed to help you unlock the door to higher corn and soybean yields and features Farm Journal Field Agronomists Ken Ferrie and Missy Bauer, as well as leading agronomy and technology experts at AgriGold, Trimble and Valent.

Topics covered at each event include:

Large or Small Farms, Technology Can Benefit All

How ISOBUS Can Take Your Precision Farming to The Next Level

New Strategies for Achieving High, Consistent Corn Yields

Variable Rate & Multi Hybrid Planting: How to Make Them Work for You

Leverage Your Soil: Build a Stronger Root System with a New Technology

Along with great seminars and some hands-on training, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in a live U.S. Farm Report taping with host Tyne Morgan and/or an AgriTalk segment with host Chip Flory.

Each event is $49 per person and includes lunch and materials. Go to Farm Journal events to learn more about the sessions and to register, or call (877) 482-7203.