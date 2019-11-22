U of I Economist: Net Income Will Decline More Than $80,000 per Farm

It’s not just trade which impacts many producers in the United States. It’s also lower corn and soybean yields.

The University of Illinois says it will affect farm incomes this year. Economists reporting net incomes in Illinois will decline more than $80,000 per farm from last year's levels.



You can see the drop on this graphic they provided. They say those will be offset by higher corn and soybean prices .and China trade aid this year. They are also calling for 2020 incomes to be negative if yields are at trend levels and there are no more trade aid payments