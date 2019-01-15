Tyson Foods Partners with Environmental Defense Fund

Tyson Foods is teaming up with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to develop and employ strategies that encourage sustainability while meeting consumer demands for more sustainably grown foods. The partnership will initially target 500,000 acres of corn.

In its first project, the companies are focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving water quality and maximizing farmer profitability. This effort will help Tyson meet its land stewardship goal of working with farmers to improve environmental practices on two million acres of corn by 2020.

Tyson is asking growers in the pilot to use MyFarms and Farmers Business Network (FBN) technologies.

MyFarms and FBN will enroll farmers in the project. FBN will reach out to its members who are looking for new ways to enhance their sustainability efforts. Farmers using MyFarms software will have the opportunity to pilot a new method to calculate and minimize nitrogen loss.

Other features of the partnership include:

Farmland sustainability data analysis

Communicating the outcome of these projects into best practices

“If the largest U.S. food company can prove the viability of farming practices that are good for the planet and for profits, it would be a game changer,” said Jenny Ahlen, director of the EDF+Business supply chain program, in a recent press release. “We’re using scientific analysis to measure the benefits of sustainable farming practices, help companies like Tyson evaluate the impact of their sustainability initiatives and inspire transparency across the supply chain.”

Tyson says their focus on sustainability is critical.

“Developing a sustainable food system is important to our business and the planet,” said Justin Whitmore, executive vice president of continuous improvement and chief sustainability officer at Tyson. “Joining forces with EDF enables us to bring together the best of our joint expertise in supply chains and sustainable agriculture and deliver value to growers, businesses and the environment.”