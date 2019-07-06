Two In-Season Considerations For a Smoother Harvest

There are many in-season decisions that can help farmers preplan for harvest 2019.

To grow and maintain the healthiest corn crop, be prepared to give it the extra horsepower it may need. Two examples of such applications include potassium and a fungicide.

Tommy Roach, vice president of product development at NACHURS, encourages farmers to adequately supply crops with potassium.

“You need to do everything you can to keep the plant’s motor running,” he says. “Come harvest, you’ll see the benefits with improved standability, quicker dry down, and greater yield.”

He says it’s a nutrient that can be overlooked or misunderstood in terms of its availability to the plant.

“Potassium is a nutrient that moves everything around in the plant, which helps it tolerate stress—whether it be heat, too much water, or too little water,” Roach explains. “Providing potassium in a balanced nutrition program is the perfect way to help the crop get started and then progress with a strong finish at the end.”

With the late planting and delayed maturity crops now being paired with conducive conditions, many are on the lookout for increased disease pressures. Eric Tedford at Syngenta says applying a fungicide can lead to two benefits: disease control and plant health.

“We can provide excellent control of diseases, and you always get a better yield benefit when you are controlling a disease. But even when we put on a fungicide and the disease doesn’t come in, it’s not a wasted bullet,” he says.

Plant health benefits include keeping plants greener longer, improved stalk quality, decrease the risk of lodging.

Tedford is encouraging retailers and farmers to keep fighting for bushels.

“In my opinion, there’s no better reason to be investing in this crop we have and preserve all the yield you are going to get,” he says.



