Two Iowa FS Co-Ops Merge

STAR Energy FS, headquartered in Manson, Iowa, and GROWMARK FS, headquartered in Hartley, Iowa, are merging into one. The new company, named GROWMARK FS, will offer its farmer customers with a full line of agronomy, energy, and grain marketing needs.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that will come from the combination of these two organizations,” STAR Energy FS General Manager Jeff Manthei said in a news release. “Our farmer customers have long trusted FS for all of their farming needs and now they’ll be able to do so with one FS company.”

The new company will be headquartered in Manson, with Jeff Manthei serving as the general manager. Current GROWMARK FS General Manager Tim Berkland, will continue as the agronomy department manager of the new organization.

“Our two companies have served many of the same farms and farmers,” said Berkland. “By merging together, those farmers will now be able to get reliable supply of fuels and lubricants as well as the latest science and research-backed prescriptive nutrient recommendations for their specific operations.”

The merger is effective September 1, 2020. The new GROWMARK FS will have more than 90 employees.

