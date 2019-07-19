Two Confirmed Dead at Anderson’s Toledo Grain Facility

Around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency crews responded to the Anderson’s grain storage facility in Toledo, Ohio on Edwin Drive as two employees were reported trapped in a grain storage tank.

The two men were confirmed to have died in the incident. It has been reported the tank was not full at the time, but was holding 180,000 bushels of grain.

The Andersons released this statement:

At approximately 9 a.m. this morning, The Andersons was alerted that two employees were trapped inside a grain storage tank at our facility on Edwin Drive in Toledo.Toledo Fire and Rescue was contacted immediately and rescue operations were initiated. We are deeply saddened to share that the two employees did not survive. Out of respect for our employees and families, the company will not be providing the names of the two employees at this time.



More details are available here from local NBC affiliate Channel 24.



While the first person was recovered by the Toledo Fire & Rescue, by the early afternoon, the emergency responders were still trying to recover the second person.

WTOL Channel 11 in Toledo shared this video report from their noon newscast:





