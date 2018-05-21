Trump Tweets: China to Buy ‘Massive Amounts’ of U.S. Farm Products

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to tout a weekend truce in the building trade war with China.

China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

He later added:

Under our potential deal with China, they will purchase from our Great American Farmers practically as much as our Farmers can produce. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Saturday that the U.S. had secured agreement on a trade framework with China that would increase that country’s imports of U.S. agricultural and energy products. The deal falls short of the $200 billion trade deficit reduction goal set by the president. Mnuchin, however, indicated that the framework could increase ag exports to China by 35-40 percent yet this year.

"We are putting the trade war on hold," Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday.

The U.S. will put the brakes on $150 billion in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods in response to the deal. Likewise, U.S. soybeans and other products will avoid $50 billion in planned retaliatory tariffs by China.

The Trump Administration has not released any details of the framework nor given a timeline of when China will begin to increase U.S. ag purchases.