Trump Nominates Andrew Wheeler to Officially Lead EPA

On Wednesday President Trump formally nominated acting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director to lead the agency.

The White House said Trump sent Wheeler’s nomination to the Senate, making good on a promise he made in November, The Hill reports.

“I am honored and grateful that President Trump has nominated me to lead the Environmental Protection Agency,” Wheeler said in a statement. “For me, there is no greater responsibility than protecting human health and the environment, and I look forward to carrying out this essential task on behalf of the American public.”

EPA is currently operating with a skeleton staff because of the ongoing partial government shutdown.