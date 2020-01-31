Trivar Fertilizer Additive Is Runner-Up For Top New Product

CHS Agronomy applied 17 years of in-field experience with Levesol chelating technology it to broadcast fertilizer with the introduction of Trivar fertilizer.

Trivar was named runner-up in the New Product Award. Trivar has three modes of action to make crop nutrients more available to the plant and is designed to be impregnated on dry fertilizer for fall or spring applications. Its benefits include:

Protecting the key micronutrients in the soil from binding with phosphorus.

Using a nutrient-focused enzyme to convert organic phosphorus to plant available inorganic phosphorus.

Adding zinc and boron to every one of the product’s granules

"To test the efficacy of the chelating technology, CHS Agronomy has conducted countless trials in over 25 states, Europe and South America. Those trials have shown that products powered by the Levesol ortho-ortho EDDHA chelate unlock these micronutrients from active molecules like phosphorus, increasing yields and ensuring growers aren’t throwing away valuable dollars,” said Steve Carlsen, Levesol and Crop Enhancement Portfolio Manager for CHS Agronomy.

The product is recommended with a use rate of 3 to 4 quarts per ton of phosphorus-based fertilizer.

Related Articles:

West Central Introduces Trivar Broadcast Fertilizer Additive