Tribine Builds Strength, Names New COO

Tribine Harvester has named James Shurts as its new chief operating officer, after over 20 years of experience with Caterpillar, CNH, and AGCO. “Agriculture and more specifically, combines, are more than an occupation, they are a passion for me,” Shurts says. “I was specifically drawn to Tribine by the product, and because of the maturity of the product. Tribine is not just a concept; we are delivering units to customers.”

Shurts will helm engineering, production, marketing and finance from Tribine headquarters in Newton, Kan. “Our primary focus through 2018 will be to ensure the initial T1000 deliveries meet the schedules and field performance criteria we have committed to our customers, plus set the plans for a successful 2019 and beyond,” Shurts notes.

Along with his brother and father, Shurts remains an ongoing part of Shurts Farms in Beloit. He is a Kansas State University graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in biological and agricultural engineering. (Shurts also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Friends University.)

“We are a very young company with an amazing opportunity to provide a solution to farmers that meets needs not addressed by other OEMs, like labor shortage, compaction induced yield loss, and capital cost management,” he adds.

