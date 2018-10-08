Trade Tension Creates Basis Woes For Northern Plains Farmers

The agricultural industry is watching in anticipation for the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) October Crop Production report. The report is expected to reveal updated answers on the size of the U.S. corn and soybean crop.

Despite the numbers, trade tension is changing the normal flow of grain. Disruptions are hurting basis and cash prices, especially in the Northern Plains.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Kris Kavan, a farmer from Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; Mike Maguire, a Logan, Iowa farmer; Luke Lauritsen, a farmer from Arlington Nebraska; Mike Schropp, a Crescent, Iowa farmer; John Prauner, Senior Commodity Trader with Hansen-Mueller and Joe Vaclavik, Senior Commodity Trader with Standard Grain.