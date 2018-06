The day Bill Meier was born, his father bought a John Deere B. It’s natural the Beldenville, Wisc. resident has some classic John Deere tractors in his collection.



In the summer of 1954, Bill’s grandfather bought a 1954 John Deere 60. Today, that’s one of Bill’s classic tractors.



Watch Tractor Tales with Machinery Pete every weekend on U.S. Farm Report.