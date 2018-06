Keck-Gonnerman tractors were made in Mount Vernon, Ind. on the banks of the Ohio River before the company was sold in 1953.



At the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tenn., one of 210 1936 Keck-Gonnerman Model N tractors is on display.



Joe Collins of the Days Gone By Museum shares the story on Tractor Tales above.



Watch Tractor Tales every weekend on U.S. Farm Report.