On The Track: U.S. Farm Report at the Indy 500

For the third consecutive year, U.S. Farm Report is kicking off the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of the many ways to welcome the unofficial start of summer.



The drivers run on ethanol, and they are fueled by milk—the tradition spanning 82 years when winner Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his victory.



“We all know and have heard the intense challenges the U.S. dairy industry is facing so far in 2018,” said Tyne Morgan, host of U.S. Farm Report. “What better way to not only highlight, but also celebrate milk, than having a large chunk of our show focused on dairy and milk this weekend.”



Mike North, president of Commodity Risk Management Group and David Hudak, general manager of POET Biorefining in Alexandria, Ind. share their experience with dairy and ethanol for a roundtable discussion of the headwinds the dairy industry has been facing and what could drive demand in the future.



“I’m really excited about the show this weekend,” said Morgan. “It’s always surreal recording the show while standing in the winner’s circle on the track—the same place that the winning driver will be standing on Sunday.”



“The show also comes to life as the cars are racing past us while we’re talking about ethanol,” said Morgan. “At times, it’s so loud I can’t hear the analysts talking. It doesn’t get more real and authentic than that.”



Watch a preview of Betsy Jibben’s report on the 2018 Milk Woman, Kim Minich of LaPorte, Ind. above. Tune in this weekend for a special edition of U.S. Farm Report. Check your local listings.