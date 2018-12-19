TP Summit: Lessons in Leadership From the Flight Deck

You won’t want to miss the kickoff speaker for the 2019 Executive Women In Agriculture conference. As the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy, Carey Lohrenz is used to working in fast moving, dynamic environments where inconsistent execution can generate catastrophic results.

Because those same challenges are found in business, she’s uniquely qualified to give farmers the tools necessary to adapt quickly and navigate market changes. In her motivating and engaging keynote presentation, sponsored by Corteva, Lohrenz will share her fascinating experiences operating in one of the world’s most challenging environments – an aircraft carrier.

When: Jan. 15-17

Where: Hilton Chicago Hotel Downtown, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

What: Now in its eighth year, EWA draws nearly 250 producers and agribusiness professionals from 28 states and Canada! EWA features dynamic keynote speakers and educational breakout sessions, as well as unique networking opportunities for women farm owners and operators from around the country.

More Info: To register for the seminar or for additional information, visit TPSummit.com.

