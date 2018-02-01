Total Produce to buy 45% stake in Dole Food

Adding a huge building block to its North American produce empire, Ireland-based Total Produce has it has entered into an agreement to buy a 45% equity stake in the Dole Food Co. from chairman and owner David Murdock for $300 million.

The transaction, expected to close by mid-2018, has been approved by the board of directors of Total Produce and is subject to anti-trust review in a limited number of jurisdictions, according to a news release. Total Produce also has the option to purchase 100% of Dole two years after the initial deal closes.



The Feb. 1 announcement by Total Produce comes less than a month after Belgium-based Greenyard announced an end to negotiations to buy Dole Food Co.

On Jan. 9, Dole filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission to back off plans for an initial public offering.

Details of the deal

Total Produce said the deal with Dole is a continuation of its successful expansion strategy and brings together two of the world’s leading fresh produce companies, with complementary market positions in various product segments and geographies.

In November, Total Produce purchased a 50% stake in Lafayette, Calif.-based distributor The Fresh Connection.

Earlier in 2017, Total Produce increased its stake in British Columbia-based The Oppenheimer Group to 65%, up from a 35% stake acquired in 2013. Total Produce bought 65% of Los Angeles-based Progressive Produce in February 2016.

The deal with Dole is bigger than all of those, as Total Produce has annual revenues of $4.97 billion and Dole’s estimated at $4.45 billion.

“We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Dole, long held in the highest regard as one of the world’s best fresh produce companies, with iconic brands dating back to 1851,” Carl McCann, chairman of Total Produce, said in the release.

“We are particularly pleased to be partnering with David Murdock who has been an inspirational and visionary leader since he acquired a majority shareholding in Dole in 1985.”

McCann said Murdock was a good friend of his late father, Neil McCann.

“I believe that this investment by Total Produce in Dole is the single-most positive step in our company’s history,” McCann said. “It places Total Produce at the forefront of our industry, and we anticipate it will create significant additional value for shareholders in the years ahead.”

Murdock said the partnership between Total Produce and Dole Food will be successful.

The deal will deliver efficiencies and cost savings of $15 million to $20 million per year in the short term and $35 million per year over the longer term, according to the release.

Financial picture

For the twelve months ended October 7, Dole generated revenue of $4.455 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $237 million, according to the release.

The 45% interest implies a Dole value of about $2 billion, according to the release, calculated with a valuation of nine times Dole’s $237 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Dole has the first and third positions in bananas in North America and Europe, and second and third positions in pineapples in North America and Europe and the second position in fresh-cut salads in North America, according to the release.

The release said Dole sells and distributes fruit and vegetable products throughout its network in North America, Europe, Latin America, South Africa and Dubai.

Transaction structure

Under terms of the agreement, Total Produce will acquire a 45% stake in Dole from Murdock for $300 million.

Total Produce has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire up to an additional 6% of Dole common stock any time after the deal is closed. Two years after the deal closes, Total Produce has the option to acquire the balance of Dole, according to the release.

If Total Produce does not decide to exercise its right to acquire 100% of Dole within five years, the release said Murdock is allowed to sell 100% of Dole common stock.

Board members

After the transaction closes, Total Produce and Murdock will have “balanced governance rights” at Dole, according to the release. The Dole board of directors will have six members, three appointed by Total Produce and three by Murdock. Murdock will remain chairman of Dole and Carl McCann will be vice chairman. Major decisions will require consent of at least one board member appointed by each of Total Produce and Murdock, according to the release.

