Top Producer Summit: Why Leaders Fail and 7 Prescriptions for Success

Are you ever frustrated by the people you work with? Do you want to be an even better leader? Would you like less stress and more productivity at work? Then this session is for you.

Dr. Mary Kelly is an internationally renowned author and keynote speaker on leadership, productivity, and business growth. In 21 years as a Navy intelligence and logistics officer, Mary trained more than 40,000 military and civilian personnel.

She will close the 2019 Executive Women in Agriculture conference on January 17 with a talk based on her best-selling book, Why Leaders Fail and the 7 Prescriptions for Success. This highly-engaging and high-energy program comes with a free leadership assessment and templates that make great leadership easier.

