Top Producer Summit: 4 Steps To Deal With Family Conflict

By Mitzi Perdue

If ever there’s a high-stakes situation, it’s a serious family quarrel relating to your family farm. Seventy percent of family businesses don’t make it to the next generation, and family quarrels that got out of hand are the biggest reason.

Since there’s no such thing as a family without conflict, what can you do to tame conflict before it turns into a destructive monster?

Here are some approaches that I’ve seen work.

Have a culture that demands solving problems within the family.

As a member of the Sheraton Hotel family, my siblings and I were taught from early on that “We do not wash our dirty linen in public.” We were taught that it was OK to argue among ourselves as strongly as we needed to, but going public was “something we don’t do.”

This wasn’t emphasized as strongly as, “Thou shalt not kill.” But frankly, it was up there.

As I’ve learned since, there was tremendous wisdom behind this part of my family’s culture. Some family business advisors won’t take a family as a client if a quarrel has reached the press or there are lawyers involved.

That’s because the advisers know that by the time a quarrel has been allowed to reach that point, the quarrel has probably taken on a life of its own. Families are seldom–if ever–able to put things back together again.



Hire a family business consultant.

Whether there’s a family quarrel looming, or you want to prevent one, hiring an experienced family business consultant may be one of the best investments you can make. One of these professionals has seen anywhere from hundreds to thousands of families, and they’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work.

A good family business consultant will have ideas and solutions you might not have thought of. Family business consultants have a track record of preventing emotional and financial havoc.



Design an open and inclusive family decision-making process.

Families are a little like countries. When you have a participatory democracy, everyone can feel that their views are heard. This means disagreements can be handled, steam let off and ruptures prevented.

It’s guaranteed that family members will at times disagree, but a governance plan will go a long way in helping to resolve disagreements. However, developing a governance plan can mean a lot of give and take.

For instance, who is included in the governance? Does this include blood relatives only? Spouses? Stockholders? Decide early on whether decisions are to be made by a simple majority or by, consensus or maybe by two-thirds of those voting.

It can also take more time than you’re expecting. I know of families where finally agreeing on how they will make decisions took more than a year. Still, it’s worth putting in this kind of time because when everyone has buy-in, they’re more comfortable going along with decisions when they’re made according to rules they’ve already agreed to.



Attend family business conferences to learn from others.

When Frank Perdue was alive, he often attended family business conferences, and I still do. Frank valued these conferences because he was a big believer in the adage that “One good idea can change your life.”

Creating a high-functioning family takes effort. Still, our greatest joys and our greatest miseries come from our intimate relationships. Whatever effort it takes, it’s worth your time and effort.



Mitzi Perdue is a business owner and author. She is the widow of Frank Perdue, of Perdue Farms, and the daughter of the co-founder of the Sheraton Hotel chain. Mitzi will be sharing family business advice at Executive Women in Agriculture, Jan. 15–17 in Chicago.

