The Top Award In Ag Retail

Is your ag retail business a high performer, held in high regard by your employees, customers and community?

Get recognized for your efforts through Agricultural Retailer Association's Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by Bayer CropScience. Click here to learn more about the award.

The main categories for the award criterion are:

People Business technology and innovation Environment and sustainability Community and industry leadership

Previous winners include:



Click here to apply via a simple online form. Applications should be brief – the submitted application document (not including supporting documents) should not exceed 6 pages.

Entries are due July 1. Individuals may nominate an ARA member retailer or ARA member retailers may apply directly.

The Recipient Receives: