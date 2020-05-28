The Top Award In Ag Retail

Is your ag retail business a high performer, held in high regard by your employees, customers and community?
Get recognized for your efforts through Agricultural Retailer Association's Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by Bayer CropScience. Click here to learn more about the award.
The main categories for the award criterion are:
- People
- Business technology and innovation
- Environment and sustainability
- Community and industry leadership
Previous winners include:
- Premier Ag in Seymour, Ind. On The High Ground
- Simplot Grower Solutions in Boise, Idaho Global Perspective, Local Service
- Asmus Farm Supply in Rake, Iowa Business Led By Advising
Click here to apply via a simple online form. Applications should be brief – the submitted application document (not including supporting documents) should not exceed 6 pages.
Entries are due July 1. Individuals may nominate an ARA member retailer or ARA member retailers may apply directly.
The Recipient Receives:
- Two round-trip airline tickets to the ARA Conference & Expo, Dec. 1 to 3, 2020
- Two-night accommodations at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- VIP Dinner with Bayer representatives and ARA officers.
- • Two-page article in AgPro magazine spotlighting the winning retail facility.
- Special award presentation at the ARA Conference & Expo.
- A beautifully cut lead crystal award to display at a retail facility.
Comments