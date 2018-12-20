Top 10 Seed Stories From 2018

Seed is one of the top topics on AgProfessional.com. ( AgWeb )
Although corn and soybean farmers make their seed decisions once a year, plenty of seed-related news pops up through the year. It’s one of the top topics on AgProfessional.com. And here are the most viewed seed related stories from the past year, which unsurprisingly are dominated by the seed shuffle caused by the mergers of the major agribusinesses.
- Corteva Trims Seed Brands (May 9)
- DowDuPont Agricultural Division To Become Corteva (Feb. 26)
- Syngenta Acquires Another Seed Company, More Could Come (April 13)
- Farmer Finds Success With E-Commerce; Will Buy All Seed Online (Oct. 23)
- Disease With Unknown Yield Impact Pops Up Across Eastern Corn Belt (Sept. 10)
- Former “Billion Dollar Bug” is Mounting a Come Back (June 15)
- BASF Considers Another Major Seed Purchase (March 7)
- AgReliant Announces Dealer Development For LG Seeds (Jan. 4)
- The U.S. Government’s 20 Seed Banks (March 5)
- Syngenta Seeks Seed Company Acquisitions and Partnerships (Feb. 28)
