Top 10 2018 Policy Stories From Ag Retailers Association

There was no shortage of news from Washington and how it affects ag retailers in 2018 and beyond. Topics ranged from the Farm Bill, to dicamba, to Process Safety Management and more. Here’s a recap of the top 10 stories from AgProfessional.com from the Agricultural Retailers Association.
- Farm Bill Misses 6 Opportunities
- 2018 Farm Bill Update
- ELD Enforcement Underway For Ag Retailers
- Local Retailers Improve Nutrient Management and Efficiency
- Op-ed: Trade Fracas Will Disproportionately Harm US Ag Exports
- Simplot Grower Solutions Named 2018 Retailer of the Year
- OSHA Clarifies PSM Retail Exemption
- ARA Releases Cover Crop Survey About Retailer Services
- ARA Seeks Clarification On Dicamba Label
- Greenpeace CFATS Lawsuit Dismissed
