Titan Expands Tire Line for Compact Tractors

This week Titan International, Inc. announced it is adding 14 new sizes to its line of versatile tires for compact tractors. Known as the crossover tire the Goodyear R14T is a hybrid of different tread styles and it can be used on compact tractors up to 150 hp.

“Based on overwhelming demand from original equipment manufacturers and end users, we expanded this line to 18 total sizes,” said Scott Sloan, ag product manager/global LSW for Titan in a recent news release. “[The addition] makes this our premier tire line for nearly any subcompact tractor or loader, as well as any compact or utility tractor on the market.”

The total lineup includes:

23x8.50-12NHS

12-16.5NHS

27x8.50-15NHS

15-19.5NHS

18x8.50-10NHS

26x12.00-12NHS

320/85R24 LSW320/70R28

380/85R24 LSW380/70R28

460/85R30 LSW460/75R34

460/85R38 LSW460/75R42

LSW340/70R28*

LSW460/75R38*

340 /85R24*

460/85R34*

*Debuted last year

The new R14T tire features traction and cleaning features of an R-1, the wear and ride features of an R-4 and lessened tire disturbance of an R-3 tire. This means the new tires perform on a variety of conditions such as soft soils, snow, sensitive turf and concrete surfaces.