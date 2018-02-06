Tim Greene Elected President of Burrus Seeds

Following in his late father-in-law’s footsteps, Tim Greene will take the reigns as Burrus Seed’s new president. Tom Burrus, the company’s former president, passed away in October 2017.

This appointment marks the fourth generation of Burrus family to run the business as Greene joined the family after marrying Tom Burrus’ daughter, Lori. He previously served as vice president of Burrus Brothers and Associated Growers and acted as part-owner of Burrus Seed Farms, Inc. and brings more than 26 years of experience into this role. Green’s prior experience is in developing sales teams and overseeing account and territory management.

“Our goal is to preserve the legacy left by Tom and those before him by advancing the company for future generations and the betterment of the seed industry,” said Greene. “I see a bright future for our company, and am excited for the independent space in the seed industry.”

Burrus Seed has an 83-year history in the seed industry. The company sells corn, soybean and alfalfa seeds in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.